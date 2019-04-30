Raiders moving on from Raleigh McKenzie

Getty Images

Raleigh McKenzie never expected the Raiders to renew his contract. Still, Reggie McKenzie’s twin brother admits disappointment.

Raleigh McKenzie’s contract is set to expire, and the Raiders will not retain him after firing Reggie McKenzie in December, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Raleigh McKenzie served as a college scout for more than seven years.

Raleigh McKenzie said he has no hard feelings.

“I’ve already come to grips with it,” McKenzie told Gehlken. “It’s not like I was blindsided. I always looked at it [and felt] there is a strong possibility. I’m just glad I was able to hang on as long as I did after my brother. I thought it was going to be a package deal. So I was able to finish what I started with the college scouting.”

McKenzie was among the scouts General Manager Mike Mayock sent home April 19, thanking them for their services.

The Dolphins hired Reggie McKenzie as a senior personnel executive in February.