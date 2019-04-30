Raiders waive five players

Getty Images

The Raiders are making room for rookie additions by clearing out some players from the bottom of their roster.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have waived five players. Running back James Butler, linebacker Cayson Collins, wide receiver Rashard Davis, offensive lineman Cameron Hunt, and wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El are out in Oakland.

Pierson-El signed with the Raiders after the Alliance of American Football went belly up eight games into its inaugural season and Hunt was on the active roster for Oakland for three games last season. The other three players were all on the Raiders’ practice squad at points last season.

The Raiders selected nine players in the draft and have not yet announced any undrafted rookie signings.