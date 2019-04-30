Rams sign five more undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Rams continued adding undrafted rookies to their roster on Tuesday.

They announced the addition of five players a day after they signed 14 undrafted free agents. Nine of those 14 players are on the offensive side of the ball and the Rams added four more of them on Tuesday

Wide receivers Justin Sumpter and Jonathan Lloyd will join offensive linemen Matt Kaskey and Justice Powers on the practice field. San Jose State defensive tackle Owen Roberts rounds out the group.

Lloyd played with Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones at Duke and caught 51 passes for 604 yards and five touchdowns last season. Sumpter had 21 catches for 316 yards and four touchdowns at Kennesaw State.

Kaskey was a three-year starter at Dartmouth and Powers started at right tackle for UAB. The Rams drafted two offensive linemen, added three undrafted rookies to the group on Monday and also signed former AAF lineman Jeremiah Kolone.

Roberts had 23.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks over four years at San Jose State.