Repeat after John Dorsey: Duke Johnson not getting traded

Getty Images

How many times do John Dorsey and Freddie Kitchens have to proclaim the Browns aren’t trading running back Duke Johnson? A lot, apparently.

The General Manager and head coach repeatedly have said they have no plans to deal Johnson, who has asked the Browns to trade him. As if anyone still is unsure, Dorsey reiterated it Tuesday.

“I keep telling you guys, and you all don’t listen to me,” Dorsey said on 92.3 The Fan. “Duke Johnson is a viable member of this organization. He’s very talented. This organization has plans to use him.”

Kitchens said earlier this week that Johnson’s request for a trade “doesn’t matter to me.”

Johnson has not participated in the team’s offseason program.

The running back saw his playing time and touches drop last season. He played a career-low 42 percent of the offensive snaps and had a career-low 87 touches.

The Browns then signed Kareem Hunt, who will serve an eight-game suspension before playing in his first game for Cleveland.

The trade deadline is after the Browns’ seventh game, giving Cleveland plenty of time to change its mind.