Report: Broncos to sign Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien

Joe Flacco is in his prime, but the Broncos continue to add young quarterbacks who could be around for a while.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the Broncos are signing undrafted quarterback Brett Rypien.

Rypien, from Boise State, is reportedly getting a “six-figure guarantee” as part of the deal. Such deals generally include a smaller bonus and a base salary guarantee for the coming year.

The Broncos drafted Missouri’s Drew Lock in the second round, and also have Kevin Hogan and Garrett Grayson on the depth chart at the moment.

Rypien, the nephew of former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien, completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,705 yards last year, with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.