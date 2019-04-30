Report: Corey Ballentine out of hospital

Getty Images

Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine’s recovery from a gunshot wound has reportedly taken a step forward.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Ballentine has been released from the hospital on Tuesday. Ballentine was shot in the glute early on Sunday morning. His friend and former Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons was killed in the shooting.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said the cornerback is expected to be at the team’s rookie minicamp when it gets underway on Thursday.

While Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery from his injury, there’s been no discussion to this point about when he might be cleared to resume football activities.