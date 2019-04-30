Report: No contract talks between Chris Harris, Broncos yet

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway said that he’d talk to Broncos cornerback Chris Harris‘ camp about a possible new contract once the draft was over, but it appears he didn’t mean they’d talk immediately after it came to an end.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that there have not been any new contract talks between the two sides since the draft came to an end on Saturday.

The last round of talks reportedly ended with Harris looking for something in the neighborhood of $15 million per season and the Broncos balking at putting that number on the table. If both sides remain dug in on those positions, any further talks might not prove to be productive.

Palmer adds that there are still teams interested in a potential trade, which would leave the Broncos with an option to get something in return for a player who has yet to show up for the offseason program. The Broncos didn’t draft any corners, however, so parting ways with Harris now would leave them thin at a crucial position.