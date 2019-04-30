Steelers pick had to ditch his Browns socks

Getty Images

Justin Layne was a Browns fan, right down to the soles of his feet.

At least until the moment he was drafted by the Steelers.

The Michigan State cornerback was wearing Browns socks Friday night while watching the draft, but quickly pulled them off as soon as the Steelers chose him 83rd overall.

“My dad threw away all his Browns stuff,” Layne said, via Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News. “He already has all of his Steelers stuff on him right now. We are ready, we are switching it up.

“We are taking all of the Browns stuff down right now. I’m ready.”

Layne grew up in Cleveland, so it stands to reason he was a fan of his hometown team, but he’s going to need some new laundry now.