T.Y. Hilton played through low and high ankle sprains

As if T.Y. Hilton could taunt the Texans any further, the Colts receiver said Tuesday he played six weeks with both high and low sprains on the same ankle.

Hilton managed five catches for 85 yards in the Colts’ victory at Houston in the wild-card round of the playoffs despite not practicing the week before the game. He celebrated with a clown mask afterward, a poke at Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph for calling Hilton a clown.

Hilton has more yards against Houston in his career than any other team, but it wasn’t like the Texans were the only team he burned despite playing on one ankle. After injuring his ankle against the Texans on Dec. 9, Hilton made 23 catches for 429 yards and a touchdown in the final five games while missing almost every practice.

He said he went through six rehab sessions some days, conducting game-planning meetings in the training room.

“It was a lot of pain, but I’m a team guy,” Hilton said, via George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin. “My teammates needed me. So I was able to just miss practice and go out there on Sunday and just play and give everything I had. Coach [Frank] Reich allowed me to do that, him and [General Manager] Chris [Ballard]. As long as I was out there, I was helping the team no matter what.”