T.Y. Hilton: This offense is going to be scary

T.Y. Hilton needed some help. He led the team in receiving with 76 catches for 1,270 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games, but the team’s next two leading receivers were tight end Eric Ebron and running back Nyheim Hines.

Chester Rogers was the second-leading wideout with 53 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns, and their third-leading wideout, Ryan Grant, departed for Oakland.

The Colts first signed Devin Funchess, who has averaged 40 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns per season in his five seasons.

“He can run you over,” Hilton said, via George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin. “He’ll punch you after the catch.”

The team then drafted Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell in the second round.

“The rookie we just got, he’s fast,” Hilton said. “He’s athletic. He’s a guy that can run routes, has great hands, great after the catch. And there’s guys here that they have got to step up, got to make plays.”

The Colts signed running back Spencer Ware on Tuesday, giving Andrew Luck yet another toy in his offense.

“This offense is going to be scary,” Hilton said.