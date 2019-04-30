Thomas Davis tells Chargers they can’t live off what happened last year

Getty Images

Linebacker Thomas Davis was on the Panthers last season as they went from 11 wins and a playoff spot to a 7-9 record.

Davis was also on the Panthers when they went from going 15-1 on their way to an NFC title to missing the playoffs in 2016, so he has some first-hand knowledge of how little one year’s success can mean to what happens the next year.

Davis signed with the Chargers this offseason and they are coming off 12 wins and a playoff victory that have led to high hopes for the coming year. Davis is trying to make sure the team does all the work it has to do in order to realize those hopes.

“You can’t really live off of what happened the year before,” Davis said, via the Los Angeles Times. “It’s all about building and coming together as quickly as you possibly can for the next year. You want to look back on some of the things you did the year before and build on that. … But understand and know that that year’s behind you. Teams are ready for you. They know how good this team was last year. They’re going to give you their best week in and week out. We have to be prepared for that. Every week, we’re going to get that team’s best. So we’ve got to give ’em ours.”

The Chargers had gone four years without a playoff trip before last season and they had winning record in two of those years, so some of the team’s veterans have learned the lesson of not taking anything for granted in other ways. We’ll find out if the combination leads to the kind of approach that pays off in the standings this fall.