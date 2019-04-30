Titans claim Riley Bullough off waivers

Getty Images

The Titans have added a linebacker off the waiver wire.

The team announced that they made a successful waiver claim for Riley Bullough. Bullough was let go by the Buccaneers on Monday.

Bullough was signed by Tampa as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and gained some notice as an oft-featured player during the team’s appearance on Hard Knocks that summer. He played in three games as a rookie and nine games last season with 16 total tackles to show for his time in the NFL.

The Titans drafted linebackers D’Andre Walker and David long in the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively. They’ll likely pick up an undrafted free agent or two at the position as well.