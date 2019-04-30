Tuesday’s PFTOT takes closer look at a handful of current issues

Getty Images

If you like PFT Live, you’ll like (or at least not hate) PFTOT.

It’s more PFT Live, with no breaks and, usually, a quintet of topics that we either didn’t get to during PFT Live, or that we still want to talk about.

Today, we took a look at the Steelers’ draft class, Washington’s faith in pass rusher Montez Sweat, the 49ers adding a pair of receivers in the draft, whether the Browns will make a move for Gerald McCoy, and what precisely the Patriots are doing at the tight end position.

Check it out in the attached video, drop a comment calling Simms or me (preferably Simms) bad names, and then get ready for more of the same on Wednesday.