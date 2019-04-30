Vikings considering making Jayron Kearse a linebacker

Getty Images

The Vikings are apparently considering a position switch for one of their players after the draft.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings are looking into moving safety Jayron Kearse to weakside linebacker.

Kearse played linebacker in high school, but at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds he’d be undersized there.

The Vikings used a sixth-round pick on safety Marcus Epps and didn’t add anyone at outside linebacker, so there’s room for an experiment for Kearse if that’s the way they decide to go.

The 2016 seventh-rounder is primarily a special teamer, as he played just 19.4 percent of the defensive snaps last year.