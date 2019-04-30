Vikings not expected to pick up Laquon Treadwell’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The deadline for NFL teams to exercise their fifth-year options on the contracts of 2016 first-round picks is Friday and many teams probably didn’t have to think long about their choice.

For most of them that’s because they want to continue their working relationship with their players for at least one more year. The Vikings fall into the other category, though.

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been a disappointment through his first three NFL seasons and the team has invested a lot into wideouts Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen while Treadwell has floundered. As a result and as reported by Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, the Vikings are not expected to put themselves on the hook for another year with Treadwell.

Treadwell has 56 catches for 517 yards and a touchdown in 40 career games.