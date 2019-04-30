Von Miller joins NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage

Getty Images

On Saturday, the Kentucky Derby will be run for the 145th time. Broncos linebacker Von Miller will contribute to the NBC coverage of the event for the first time.

Miller will serve as a “lifestyle correspondent” from the site of the legendary race.

“As a fan of the Kentucky Derby, I am thrilled to be a part of NBC Sports’ coverage of this historic sporting event,” Miller said in a release. “I look forward to showcasing the excitement, fashion and enthusiasm at Churchill Downs.”

“Von will offer a fresh perspective on many of the unique lifestyle elements surrounding the Derby, including style, fashion, and popular social media trends,” said NBC Sports Group’s Rob Hyland, who serves as Coordinator Producer for the Triple Crown horse racing coverage on NBC.

Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP, has prior media experience, contributing to the Super Bowl LIII pregame coverage for CBS.