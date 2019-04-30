Washington signs eight, cuts six

Getty Images

Washington took care of some post-draft business, shuffling the bottom of the roster.

They signed eight undrafted rookies to fill in the blanks.

Those additions are: Defensive end Ryan Bee (Marshall), linebacker B.J. Blunt (McNeese State), tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty (Michigan), tight end Elkanah Dillon (Oregon), safety Jojo McIntosh (Washington), tackle Chidi Okeke (Tennessee State), and wide receivers T.J. Rahming (Duke) and Steven Sims (Kansas).

To clear some roster space, they waived six players: Defensive back Alex Carter, guard Kyle Fuller, tackle Darius James, wide receiver Tre McBride, defensive back Harlan Miller and offensive lineman Salesi Uhatafe.