AAF’s initial lead investor is charged with bank fraud

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football ultimately failed because it didn’t have money. It didn’t have money because the guy who promised to give it money didn’t. As it turns out, he couldn’t.

As it further turns out, he couldn’t because he has far bigger financial fish to fry.

A lengthy look at the rise and demise of the AAF from Conor Orr of SI.com includes this intriguing nugget: Primary investor Reggie Fowler now faces federal charges of bank fraud.

Yes, Reggie Fowler. Who supposedly had been thoroughly vetted by the AAF before entrusting him to come up with the cash necessary to fund one or more seasons. And who supposedly was approved to serve in that role despite a past financial predicament that forced him to sell partial ownership of the Vikings.

“Fowler made numerous false and misleading statements to banks to open bank accounts that were used to receive deposits from individuals purchasing cryptocurrency, and in which Fowler . . . falsified electronic wire payment instructions to conceal the true nature of a voluminous cryptocurrency exchange business,” the press release from the Department of Justice contends.

“Reginald Fowler and Ravid Yosef allegedly ran a shadow bank that processed hundreds of millions of dollars of unregulated transactions on behalf of numerous cryptocurrency exchanges,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in the release. “Their organization allegedly skirted the anti-money laundering safeguards required of licensed institutions that ensure the U.S. financial system is not used for criminal purposes, and did so through lies and deceit.”

“Lying to banks and skirting the regulations put in place by the banking industry is a violation of federal law,” FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said. “Fowler himself directed the ebb and flow of significant amounts of money to and from these various bank accounts, despite the fact that he was not licensed to do so. May this be a reminder to all that there are consequences to engaging in fraudulent behavior and risky business practices.”

While Fowler’s situation has no direct relevance to the AAF, it underscores the risks taken by the upstart league when aligning with someone about whom there should have been red flags. And even if the AAF had no clue at the time Fowler secured approval to serve as the league’s main investor, the AAF knew or should have known that something was up when, as explained by Orr, “withdrawals from Fowler’s various foreign and domestic banks were suddenly, and without a full explanation to the Alliance’s board, held up around Christmas.”

That’s apparently when the AAF, instead of suspending its planned launch for a year while finding another primary investor, opted to push forward, scrambling to find a way to hold a house of cards in place while the tornado approached. Amazingly, the league made it through 80 percent of a regular season.

It’s fair to ask, given the many people and businesses that have been left SOL by the AAF, whether the AAF should have simply pulled the plug before the season ever began.