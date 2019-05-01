Bears add Brad Childress as senior assistant

Getty Images

In a move anticipated for almost two months, the Bears finally announced the hiring of Brad Childress as senior offensive assistant.

Childress resigned as coach of the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football in January before the season even began to refocus and spend time with his family.

His reunion with Matt Nagy comes as no surprise.

Childress, 62, coached with the Bears head coach for five seasons on the Kansas City staff. He previously served as Chicago’s senior offensive consultant during the 2018 offseason and training camp.

Childress was the head coach of the Vikings in 2006-10. He also has spent time as an assistant coach in Cleveland and Philadelphia.