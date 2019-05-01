Bears exercise Leonard Floyd’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Bears weren’t in the mood for suspense when it came to their option on linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s contract for the 2020 season.

General Manager Ryan Pace indicated in January that the team planned to exercise that option. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has now officially picked it up.

May 3 is the deadline for teams to exercise options on the contracts of their 2016 first-round picks. The options are guaranteed against injury only, so the Bears could still opt to part ways with Floyd ahead of the 2020 league year without being on the hook for around $13 million.

Floyd has 15.5 sacks over his first three seasons and played in every game for the Bears last year for the first time since being drafted.