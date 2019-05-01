Bills promote Asil Mulbah, hire RJ Webb to personnel department

Getty Images

With the NFL Draft in the books, the Buffalo Bills have made a part of moves within their personnel department.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have promoted Asil Mulbah from personnel coordinator to pro scout, and hired RJ Webb as a scouting assistant.

Mulbah had served as director of recruiting operations at Syracuse University for two years before joining the Bills’ staff last year. He had previously served as a scouting intern with the Jacksonville Jaguars as well.

Webb was once an undrafted free agent signing of the Carolina Panthers as a wide receiver 2013. However, a pair or torn ACLs in college and another knee injury with the Panthers led him to turn to scouting. He was previously a scouting intern with the Bills via the Nunn-Wooten Fellowship program, which gives opportunities to former players to break into the scouting ranks.