Browns cut David Bright

Getty Images

The Browns have parted ways with their second offensive lineman this week.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have dropped guard David Bright from the roster. The news comes a couple of days after center Kyle Friend was placed on waivers.

Bright signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. He played every position other than center at Stanford in college before going undrafted in 2017. He did not sign with any team last year.

The Browns drafted one offensive lineman — sixth-round tackle Drew Forbes — and will likely have some more joining the team once they announce this year’s crop of undrafted rookie signings.