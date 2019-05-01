Bruce Allen: Dave Gettleman doesn’t know our draft board

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
The NFC East is getting interesting again.

In the blue corner, Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman. In the red (ok, burgundy) corner, Washington president Bruce Allen.

Gettleman, defending the decision to use the sixth overall pick on quarterback Daniel Jones, said over the weekend that he knows “for a fact” that two other teams would have drafted Jones before the Giants were on the clock again at No. 17. Someone (the Giants) then leaked that those two teams were Denver and Washington.

Allen, appearing on NFL Network, responded to the notion that Gettleman had actual knowledge of Washington’s draft preferences.

We picked the player we wanted to pick,” Allen said, via NFL.com. “I’m almost positive Dave has no clue what our draft board would be. I don’t know which draft boards he knows, but he doesn’t know ours.”

Gettleman doesn’t know any, absent espionage. That’s the biggest flaw in his gratuitous “for a fact” claim. No G.M. knows another team’s draft board unless there has been spying.

So why does Gettleman insist that two teams between No. 6 and No. 17 would have taken Jones? That’s better than the truth, which is that the Giants feared being leapfrogged at No. 17 by a team smart enough to realize that the Giants were in the Daniel Jones business, given the effort to get the fans and media comfortable with the possibility of Daniel Jones being drafted by the Giants.

By floating the Daniel Jones trial balloon, the Giants backed themselves into a corner. That’s the truth, but Gettleman can’t or won’t admit it.

Regardless, if Daniel Jones becomes a franchise quarterback, it won’t matter whether he was pick No. 6 or No. 17. Conversely, if Jones doesn’t become a franchise quarterback, it won’t matter whether he was pick No. 17 or No. 6.

The best news is that New York and Washington will continue to play each other twice per year every year, with Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins going head-to-head and their progress (or otherwise) being compared on an apples-to-apples basis.

34 responses to “Bruce Allen: Dave Gettleman doesn’t know our draft board

  1. If the time before the draft is filled with nothing but lies, the time after the draft is filled with nothing but covering your butt. It’s GM’s trying to make it look like the guys they picked were all in the top ten on their boards and no one who jumped over them got the guy they wanted. It’s sports writers trying to justify the first or second round hype they built for guys picked in the fourth or fifth round by giving teams bad grades. “He doesn’t know our draft board.” is just saying, “We picked the guy we picked and we’re not going to say we liked someone better and settled for this kid instead.” It’s all a waste of time. No one needs to justify a pick beyond saying, “We wanted to pick him.” If you hit on a couple of guys, great. If not, you’re unemployed. Stop whining.

  2. “Regardless, if Daniel Jones becomes a franchise quarterback, it won’t matter whether he was pick No. 6 or No. 17. Conversely, if Jones doesn’t become a franchise quarterback, it won’t matter whether he was pick No. 17 or No. 6.”

    You’re right on that, Florio. Round 1 QBs are either busts or steals. One could argue that Peyton was a steal at #1 overall.

  4. Bruce Allen doesn’t even know his own draft board. He is a Snyder “yes man” GM basically living off his dad’s name, the former great George Allen.

  5. fwiw Todd Mcshay had Stidham ranked Higher than Jones. Giants blew the 6th pick no mater how you slice it

  7. Its strange to see the Redskins act like a more competent franchise than the G-men. Not a fan of either team, but Haskins has more translatable tools and to get him a #15 seems like a great pick up. We do not know how these drafts will play out but the logic the Redskins used and the patience they displayed made much more sense than what the Giants did.

  8. The way teams recycle employees around, I have no doubt that half the teams know the other half’s draft boards, in some amount. Perhaps not the final version, but, some version.

  9. I am not high on Daniel Jones, but if he is the QB the Giants identified and they “loved him” – picking him at 6 was a good move. Risking the QB who likely is going in the first round anyway is foolish. (This is not an EJ Manual situation where he was overdrafted by several rounds).

    The question is why they loved him and are they right (that I doubt). But we will find out.

  10. Gettleman probably got all of his inside so called inside information from Daniel Jones’s agent who told gullible Dave that 2 other teams picking before 17 were definitely going to pick Jones w others wanting to jump NY in trades and Daniel wanted to go to BY but the Giants were gonna have to pick him at 6 as the only way to ensure they’d get him.

    When in reality no other teams were looking at him in the top 20. Gettleman got played by sources somewhere and like Florio pointed out if they didn’t put those feelers out when it’s the time for misinformation the Giants floated truth which made them pick him at 6 as the whole world knew they’d definitely want him at 17.

  11. Jones this Gettlemen that. Picked way to early and overdrafted. Future bust or best QB in draft and future HOF. For God sakes It’s over-kill at this point. Let’s all just wait and see

    -non NYG fan

  12. THe problem is less where he picked Jones than Gettelmans feeling the need to justify the pick by saying he knew others would draft him before 17. Considering that he is the GM of an NFL team and has previously been a GM of another team his insecurity is troubling. He made the pick, so live with it.

  15. You’re Bruce Allen. You suck, and everyone knows whatever you do is a mistake.

  16. Gettlemen is being an idiot, he doesn’t need to defend the pick. If he believes Jones is a franchise QB, then just say that. And then say you can’t play games & wait or you might lose your guy. That’s all that needs to be said.

  17. Washington & Denver contacted Buffalo about the possibility of trading 1st round draft picks and since Buffalo wasn’t in the market for a QB, That the teams discussed specific players, Whether direct or indirect, Beane is friends with Gettleman, So a heads up wouldn’t surprise me.

  18. packers291 says:
    May 1, 2019 at 11:20 am
    “Regardless, if Daniel Jones becomes a franchise quarterback, it won’t matter whether he was pick No. 6 or No. 17. Conversely, if Jones doesn’t become a franchise quarterback, it won’t matter whether he was pick No. 17 or No. 6.”

    You’re right on that, Florio. Round 1 QBs are either busts or steals. One could argue that Peyton was a steal at #1 overall.
    ——————————————

    if thats true at #1 then What was #199?

  19. It wouldn’t have to be a spy per se.
    Could be a disgruntled scout deciding to leak for personal or even perceived altruistic reasons.
    Just sayin…

  20. Not sure why Gettleman wouldn’t just state:

    “Daniel Jones was the #1 ranked QB on our board, some teams had Murray #1, some had Jones #1 and some had Haskins; Jones was the guy we wanted and when you have a chance at pairing, in our opinion, the best RB from last year’s draft class with the best QB in this year’s draft class, we felt compelled to pull the trigger. Obviously we hit on last year’s 1st round pick and we believe we hit on this year’s 1st round picks, so you don’t play games when you have a chance to solidify the best RB and best QB from back to back drafts and have that tandem leading your offense for the next 10 – 15 years.”

    If Gettleman had 100% confidence in his ability to evaluate and draft talent then there is no reason to bring any other teams’ draft board into this conversation. I would have taken Haskins at #6 and paired him with Barkley, but if I was and NFL GM (which for obvious reasons) I wouldn’t hesitate to say we are drafting in accordance to what we fully believe is in the best long term interest of our team, the rest of the teams in the NFL need to do the same for themselves, but I am confident we picked the right players.

  21. “I’m almost positive Dave has no clue what our draft board would be. I don’t know which draft boards he knows, but he doesn’t know ours.”

    Didn’t Belichick say a month ago that all teams use the same draft board/valuation and people thought it was some deeply profound insight because he said it? (Not a knock on Belichick — more on fanboys who worship everything he does) Including Washington, I’ve heard 4 or 5 teams say things since then that clearly refute that.

  22. That was a questionable statement from the start. No team would give an honest answer to their draft plans before the fact and they’d have had zero reason to tell the Giants anything afterwards. Gettleman was just trying to make it sound like less of a reach.

  25. It is never a good sign when a GM is showing off his resume and how great he is. Since it looks like the Giants did very little to improve the areas of need, it is starting to look like the Giants will have the same decision that Arizona had this year. Draft what looks like a better QB then the one we went all-in-on the previous year. Then try to find someone stupider then the GM that is willing to give up a 1st rounder in trade for what would now be a potential bust.

  26. Agents run their traps during the draft. This isn’t some big revelation, or anything close. Chances are, they did have Jones high on their board but Bruce Allen has to say what he said to defend his organization.

  27. mmmpierogi says:
    May 1, 2019 at 11:43 am
    Belichick was talking about draft Trade value charts not player valuations

    what would Belicheck say about another teams value on a player? he say you got to ask them I can only speak for our team. he would never say oh well other teams had him higher. he couldn’t care less what other teams think, seriously!

  29. Belichick did not say all teams use the same draft board/valuation. Utter nonsense. Each team sets up their draft board differently. He did say most teams use the same draft value chart when negotiating trades.

  30. At this point it’s clear that DG looks foolish for picking Jones at #6. He would have certainly been there at #17 and probably in the 2nd round. He was outsmarted by Daniel Snyder. That’s not something you hear very often. Now if Jones surprises everyone (except DG) and becomes a successful NFL QB, DG can claim that he’s smarter than the rest of us.

  31. What’s most true is that drafting a franchise QB with anything other than your first pick is luck. Brady at 199 isn’t smart by the Pats, it’s very lucky. If you think someone is a legit franchise QB, you don’t risk missing him by trying to be cute and getting value too. That being said, I think he made a mistake by believing that Jones will be a franchise QB, not b/c he took him ‘too soon’.

  32. Jenny Vrentas at MMQB wrote about how teams gather draft board info, so it’s very possible that two teams were looking at Jones before Pick 17 (not just Denver or Washington, as plenty of teams could trade up/down to get Jones.)

    When Daniel Jeremiah was a scout, part of his job was to monitor and track ANOTHER TEAM’s top 30 visits and which staff attended which college pro days. There’s also A LOT of information “trading” that apparently goes around with media insiders like Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter and retired guys like Rick Gosselin.

  33. mlvcfan says:
    May 1, 2019 at 11:42 am
    packers291 says:
    May 1, 2019 at 11:20 am
    “Regardless, if Daniel Jones becomes a franchise quarterback, it won’t matter whether he was pick No. 6 or No. 17. Conversely, if Jones doesn’t become a franchise quarterback, it won’t matter whether he was pick No. 17 or No. 6.”

    You’re right on that, Florio. Round 1 QBs are either busts or steals. One could argue that Peyton was a steal at #1 overall.
    ——————————————

    if thats true at #1 then What was #199?
    ———————————-
    #199 was a blessing- the Pats were were on the fence between drafting Tom Brady or Tim Rattay.

