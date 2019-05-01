Chris Jones not attending Chiefs’ offseason program

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has not attended the team’s voluntary offseason program since it began April 15, Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Jones is seeking a new contract.

He is entering the final year of his contract scheduled to make $1.2 million in base salary and count $1.3 million against the cap. The Chiefs, who traded defensive end Dee Ford to San Francisco after franchising him this offseason, could franchise Jones in the 2020 offseason to retain his rights next season in the absence of a long-term deal.

Jones has said he wants to stay in Kansas City. The Chiefs have negotiated with Jones’ representation for several weeks without reaching a new deal.

Jones, 24, led the Chiefs with a career-best 15.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hurries and 40 tackles last season. He has 24 sacks in his three seasons since the Chiefs drafted him in the second round.

The Chiefs will hold their mandatory minicamp June 11-13.