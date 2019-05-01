Corey Ballentine won’t attend Giants rookie minicamp

AP

After Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was shot in the rear end early on Sunday morning, word was that he would make a full recovery and that he was expected to attend the team’s rookie minicamp this week.

Ballentine is making progress in his recovery and was released from the hospital on Tuesday. He will not be traveling to New Jersey for the minicamp, however.

The Giants announced on Wednesday that Ballentine will not attend and that they “encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas this week to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life” of Ballentine’s friend and Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons. Simmons was killed in the same shooting incident.

The team said Ballentine will join them when it is “appropriate” for him to make the trip.