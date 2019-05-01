Corey Ballentine won’t attend Giants rookie minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
AP

After Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was shot in the rear end early on Sunday morning, word was that he would make a full recovery and that he was expected to attend the team’s rookie minicamp this week.

Ballentine is making progress in his recovery and was released from the hospital on Tuesday. He will not be traveling to New Jersey for the minicamp, however.

The Giants announced on Wednesday that Ballentine will not attend and that they “encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas this week to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life” of Ballentine’s friend and Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons. Simmons was killed in the same shooting incident.

The team said Ballentine will join them when it is “appropriate” for him to make the trip.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Corey Ballentine won’t attend Giants rookie minicamp

  1. I’m glad common sense, decency and or a professional stepped in to make the right call.

    This unfortunate kid is still in trauma mode. Being shot is bad enough, having someone killed standing next to you is worse and then we add in that it was his best friend.

    Your time to make the Giants will come. Get healthy mentally and physically.

    As far as the Giants are concerned, it becomes a serious distraction (lack of a better term) and a complete intrusion on him as the media would be focused on him and he who does not need to be stuck under a spotlight after such a life changing event.

    Then there is the police investigation. He’s still a witness and can be pulled from camp at a moments notice.

    Add it all up and it makes no sense for him to be here. Not even close. Time does not heal all wounds. It dulls them. I know I would need some time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!