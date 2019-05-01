Cowboys agree to terms with 13 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

We learned early this week that the Cowboys had agreed to terms with undrafted free agent offensive lineman Larry Allen Jr. and the team has now announced agreements with 12 other free agents to go with the son of one of their all-time greats.

The Cowboys note that the contracts won’t become official until next week’s rookie minicamp and that there may be additions to the list once that camp is ready to start.

The current group includes four linebackers. Justin Phillips led Oklahoma State in tackles last year while Andrew Dowell started the final 29 games he played at Michigan State. The team also mined the Big 10 for Nebraska’s Luke Gifford and Northwestern’s Nate Hall.

Dallas also remained set on adding to their offensive line. Indiana’s Brandon Knight, Clemson’s Mitch Hyatt and Central Missouri’s Derrick Puni joined Allen on the list.

The Cowboys also agreed to terms with Kansas defensive lineman Daniel Wise, Kentucky defensive back Chris Westry, Toledo wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson, North Texas wide receiver Jalen Guyton and Virginia Tech defensive lineman Ricky Walker.