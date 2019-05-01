Cowboys invest heavily in offensive line

Getty Images

There was a time not so long ago that Jerry Jones’ Cowboys built their offensive line through free agency and low(er)-round draft picks. Since 2011, though, the Cowboys have invested heavily in their offensive line in the draft and in long-term contracts for those first-round draft picks.

They selected left tackle Tyron Smith with the ninth overall choice in 2011, and he has made six Pro Bowls. They took center Travis Frederick with the 31st overall selection two years later, and he has made four Pro Bowls. They chose right guard Zack Martin 16th overall, passing on Johnny Manziel, in 2014, and Martin has made five Pro Bowls. In 2015, they signed undrafted right tackle La'el Collins, who would have gone in the first round if not for untimely and unfortunate circumstances beyond his control. They drafted left guard Connor Williams with the 50th overall choice last year.

If that wasn’t enough, the Cowboys used the 90th overall choice in this draft on Penn State guard Connor McGovern.

“He is versatile, extremely smart and physical,” Cowboys chief scout Will McClay said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He fits within the temperament of the [offensive line] room that we built.”

McGovern gives the Cowboys the deepest offensive line in football, while providing them with a plan for 2020 when Collins becomes a free agent. If Collins leaves, Williams likely moves to right tackle, where he is more comfortable anyway, and McGovern would take over at left guard.

“We don’t know what tomorrow brings,” McClay said. “No one could see what happened to Travis, [who missed last season with Guillain-Barré syndrome].. And then there is the business side down the road. We don’t know where that leaves us. Like Jerry Jones said, keep your strength strong. We felt we did that.”