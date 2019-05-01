Daniel Jones sees “tremendous opportunity” to learn from Eli Manning

May 1, 2019
The Giants took some people by surprise when they drafted quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick last week, but the surprise was about where in the draft that they took him rather than that they were interested in him at all.

Jones and the Giants had been linked throughout the pre-draft process and part of that had to do with Duke head coach David Cutcliffe. Cutcliffe was the head coach at Ole Miss when Eli Manning was in school and Jones met the longtime Giants quarterback in 2016 when he went to Duke for offseason workouts with Cutcliffe.

Comparisons were drawn between the two quarterbacks because of that connection and Jones will now get to continue molding his game alongside Manning.

“I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for a young guy to go into a place where there’s a future Hall of Famer who’s done it for a really long time at a really high level and definitely knows what it takes,” Jones said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via the team’s website. “So that to me is a big advantage in where I am right now. So I’m looking forward to it, just being teammates with him, being able to learn from him in the building every day. I think that’s a special opportunity.”

How long Jones will be the student remains an open question and it will likely be answered by how well the team fares in the standings while Jones is observing the veteran at work. If their spot isn’t much improved from the last two years, it may not be all that long before Jones gets to show off what he’s learned.

  3. Eli knows what it takes?!! He cried his way out of the Draft, has the career passer rating of a backup (84.1) despite a starter on a fairly solid franchise (well, a lot better than the Jets) the whole time. Most years they missed the playoffs, 4 one-&-dones, and even the 2 SB seasons were totally inconsistent. He “won” the first SB thanks to a blindly thrown ball and the 2nd thanks to facing a badly depleted Pats who had almost no healthy lines and were down to playing WRs at corner. He also has no leadership skills, and defrauds fans off the field too.

  4. He can learn from Eli for three years and then they can retire together.

    Maybe this will all work out but the optics are bad right now.

    With a roughly %50 chance of 1st rnd QB’s being busts it’s also just as likely that one of Haskins and Murray don’t pan out.

  5. I must be in the minority here, not defending the pick at all, but Jones has said and done all the right things in a few short days under the microscope, and taking an unjust beating from the fans. Not his fault Gettleman drafted him. He seems up to the task and looks like he has a good head on his shoulders. Looking forward to watching him play. And I don’t care what Gettleman says…6 overall, hes the starter in 2020. No doubt about it.

