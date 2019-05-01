Detroit hoping to host the draft

Getty Images

As the NFL draft becomes an increasingly large spectacle that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, teams and host cities are growing more eager to host the draft.

Las Vegas has the 2020 draft, but no draft hosts have been determined beyond that. Lions General Manager Bob Quinn says Detroit is eager to get into the mix.

“So I think if we were fortunate enough to get the draft in Detroit, I think the city would do an amazing job,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I think it would be a great thing for the city. I think it would be a great thing for the team to kind of show Michigan and the city of Detroit for what it really is. People that don’t come here don’t know how great it is. So I think it would be awesome.”

A draft hosted partly by Cleveland and partly at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, is a strong possibility, and Kansas City and Denver have also made pitches as potential host cities.