Dolphins cut three, including Luke Falk

Getty Images

After adding a quarterback during draft weekend, the Dolphins took one off the depth chart Wednesday.

The team announced they had waived three players, including quarterback Luke Falk.

The Dolphins claimed Falk off waivers from the Jaguars in September, and he was inactive for four games before he went on IR with a wrist injury.

After trading for Josh Rosen, the Dolphins are back to three quarterbacks, along with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jake Rudock.

The Dolphins also waived cornerback Dee Delaney and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.