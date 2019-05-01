Duke coach insists Daniel Jones wouldn’t have made it to 17

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has taken plenty of criticism, after suggesting that he knew he wouldn’t have been able to draft Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the 17th overall pick, because two teams were ready to draft him before then.

Some teams have flat-out denied they were interested, but Duke coach David Cutcliffe offered some support for the Giants’ position Wednesday.

During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cutcliffe responded negatively when asked if he thought there was a chance Jones might have been available to the Giants later in the first round.

“No. I know things that I can’t reveal, but he would’ve gone well before that,” Cutcliffe said. “There were people that quietly had their hearts set on him.”

And now that the draft is over, those people can say whatever they want, with no way of knowing whether it’s true or not. And frankly, the same goes for Gettleman.

While they may be criticized for over-drafting him, and not getting the pass-rusher they needed with the sixth pick (Josh Allen was available), the Giants were correct to take Jones if they’re convinced he’s a future franchise quarterback. Those guys are rare.

Ultimately, Gettleman and the Giants will be judged based on whether Jones becomes one, rather than when they decided to acquire him.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Duke coach insists Daniel Jones wouldn’t have made it to 17

  2. Enough already. The Giants locked in on a QB that they feel can be the QB of the future. They made sure they got him by taking him early.

    Let it go! If that was their guy and they got cute and lost him….then what?!

  3. Gettleman sure spends a lot of time trying to defend himself. Given how bad the roster is he needs to. If Jones doesn’t pan out he’ll have lots of time to defend himself while he’s looking for another team dumb enough to give him a job.

  4. What else is his coach gonna say? Cutliffe has made a living off of being a “QB whisperer” and he needs to maintain that image. The good thing for Giants fans is that if they’re bad enough next year, we’ve just seen the Cardinals select a QB in the first round in back to back years. Jones is not a first round caliber QB, nothing on his tape suggests he can be a high end starter. Will Grier was a better prospect and Ryan Finley was also arguably a better prospect. Only a loud-mouth “old-school” GM could make such a pick

  5. He’s right.

    Not bighly talked about but Carolina would have been the *that* team at 16. Carolina had extensive “backyard” intel on Jones, dating back from high school. Plus, Cam was was drafted 10 years ago, with a contract that expires at the end of 2020 season. 2 years to groom Jones as the replacement.

  6. It’s like the Sean McVay coaching tree – if you knew Sean McVay, you’re hired. If you knew Peyton Manning, you’re a 1st-round QB.

  7. This is the crux of the argument: if their evaluation convinced them that he is a franchise QB, you don’t play game & wait to take him later. You get your guy.

    We can all argue whether we agree with their evaluation or not, but you really can’t make a good argument against taking the guy if you think he’s a franchise QB.

    If everyone knew what we know now about Tom Brady, he would have been the #1 overall pick that year.

  8. theproductdoctor says:
    May 1, 2019 at 11:23 am
    He’s right.

    Not bighly talked about but Carolina would have been the *that* team at 16. Carolina had extensive “backyard” intel on Jones, dating back from high school. Plus, Cam was was drafted 10 years ago, with a contract that expires at the end of 2020 season. 2 years to groom Jones as the replacement.

    ——

    This is the most reasonable argument I’ve read. Dude’s numbers were still not very good.

  9. I’d bet good money if New England took Jones at #32, pundits would be like “Wow, what a pick! Does Belichick know something we don’t??”

  10. The Giants have Eli. Granted he is on the backside of his career. The Giants had to draft a QB in waiting to replace Eli at some point. Daniel Jones has far more potential than QB’s drafter in the first 3 rounds. The key word is ‘potential’. I think Murray is a perfect fit in Arizona for Kingsbury’s offense. So, I’m not counting Murray in the equation. If Jones develops as the Giants hope, the QB position is set for a number of years. If not, the QB’s class next year will be in play for the Giants. It’s a calculative more for the Giants.

    For what ever reason, teams have become extremely reluctant to discuss any draft choices before and after the draft. It’s a secret, and you’re not entitled to know my thinking!

  11. Well put. Finally. This whole hubbub is a joke. What’s s GM supposed to do if he truly believes (as he does) Jones is a franchise QB? Absurd. Only issue is whether you agree with his assessment.

  12. This guy propped up his average QB to his old buddies in New York so they’d draft him early and boost his program. And the Giants fell for it.

    Nothing special about Daniel Jones and a top 6 pick needs to be. He’ll be a career backup at best. Anyone who disagrees feel free to list his special traits.

  13. theproductdoctor says:
    May 1, 2019 at 11:23 am
    He’s right.

    Not bighly talked about but Carolina would have been the *that* team at 16. Carolina had extensive “backyard” intel on Jones, dating back from high school. Plus, Cam was was drafted 10 years ago, with a contract that expires at the end of 2020 season. 2 years to groom Jones as the replacement.
    ++++++++++++++++

    Yeah, I can see it now, Jones being a 2-years understudy of Cam.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!