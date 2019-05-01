Duke coach insists Daniel Jones wouldn’t have made it to 17

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has taken plenty of criticism, after suggesting that he knew he wouldn’t have been able to draft Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the 17th overall pick, because two teams were ready to draft him before then.

Some teams have flat-out denied they were interested, but Duke coach David Cutcliffe offered some support for the Giants’ position Wednesday.

During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cutcliffe responded negatively when asked if he thought there was a chance Jones might have been available to the Giants later in the first round.

“No. I know things that I can’t reveal, but he would’ve gone well before that,” Cutcliffe said. “There were people that quietly had their hearts set on him.”

And now that the draft is over, those people can say whatever they want, with no way of knowing whether it’s true or not. And frankly, the same goes for Gettleman.

While they may be criticized for over-drafting him, and not getting the pass-rusher they needed with the sixth pick (Josh Allen was available), the Giants were correct to take Jones if they’re convinced he’s a future franchise quarterback. Those guys are rare.

Ultimately, Gettleman and the Giants will be judged based on whether Jones becomes one, rather than when they decided to acquire him.