Dwayne Haskins gets green light to wear No. 7 from Joe Theismann

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Dwayne Haskins wore No. 7 at Ohio State and the Washington first-round pick appears on track to wear the same number as professional.

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann was the last member of the team to wear the number, so it has not been seen on the back of a player since the fateful night in 1985 that saw Theismann’s career end after he suffered a broken leg against the Giants.

Theismann said earlier this week that he wanted to talk to Haskins before giving his blessing to the number being put back into circulation. On Wednesday, Theismann made an appearance on 106.7 The Fan to say that he’s spoken to the rookie and given that blessing.

Theismann won one Super Bowl, lost another and started eight playoff games overall while wearing No. 7 for Washington. The team has only played in five playoff games since the start of the 2000 season, so they’ll be hoping that the number proves lucky once again.

7 responses to “Dwayne Haskins gets green light to wear No. 7 from Joe Theismann

  1. Good. Joe Theismann is not in the Top 3 of the Greatest QBs to ever play for this franchise. You can bet he hates this deep down but has to smile and make way for someone who already has better tools than he ever did. The bar for Dwayne Haskins as a Rookie is high. RGIII 2012 Win the Division and ROY High. Get to work son.

  2. With all the crazy superstitions people believe in these days you’d think DH would just take a different number especially after the two leg injuries suffered last year by the Redskin QBs compounded with Joe’s career ender.

  3. As long as Joe don’t mind then I guess we shouldn’t either. But if Washington cared at all they should retire the number. I guess they don’t.

  5. Theismann was always overrated and benefited from a hype machine. There’s also no question he’s always been quite impressed with himself. This business with the jersey number is just the latest episode in the long, long saga of how great Joe Theismann is.

    What rot.

  7. Joe Theismann is not just the last Redskin to wear 7, he was also the first. Yes, surprisingly, he is the only player in franchise history to wear 7 to this point. Looks like Haskins will be the next.

    The Skins have a weird policy on retired numbers. 33 is retired for Sammy Baugh and maybe (?) 9 was for Sonny Jurgensen, not sure. Otherwise, they just “unofficially” retire by not giving them out. Examples include 7 (until now), 21 (Sean Taylor), 28 (Darrell Green), 44 (John Riggins), 81 (Art Monk). Not sure if I’m missing any, but yes it creates some confusion and an opportunity for a rookie to come in and ask for the number where maybe he would not if 7 had been officially retired.

