Dwayne Haskins gets green light to wear No. 7 from Joe Theismann

Dwayne Haskins wore No. 7 at Ohio State and the Washington first-round pick appears on track to wear the same number as professional.

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann was the last member of the team to wear the number, so it has not been seen on the back of a player since the fateful night in 1985 that saw Theismann’s career end after he suffered a broken leg against the Giants.

Theismann said earlier this week that he wanted to talk to Haskins before giving his blessing to the number being put back into circulation. On Wednesday, Theismann made an appearance on 106.7 The Fan to say that he’s spoken to the rookie and given that blessing.

Theismann won one Super Bowl, lost another and started eight playoff games overall while wearing No. 7 for Washington. The team has only played in five playoff games since the start of the 2000 season, so they’ll be hoping that the number proves lucky once again.