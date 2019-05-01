Eagles waive three players

Getty Images

With all the excite about incoming players, most teams have some outgoings at the same time.

The Eagles announced they had waived three players.

The unlucky ones were linebacker Asantay Brown, guard Kaleb Johnson, and cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

Brown was an undrafted rookie last year, who spent time on the practice squad. Johnson finished last year on their practice squad, and has spent time with the Ravens, Browns, Cardinals, Chiefs, Bears, and Vikings, though he’s never appeared in a regular season game. Sullivan actually started a game for them last year, but was released and brought back to their practice squad.