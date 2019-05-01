Eric DeCosta: Trace McSorley may play offense, defense and special teams

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta thinks he got the ultimate Swiss army knife with his final pick in the draft.

With the 197th overall pick, the Ravens took former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, a good athlete who’s probably not a good enough passer to play quarterback in the NFL. DeCosta said on PFT Live that McSorley can do a little of everything on the football field.

“I think he’s a football player and everything that entails. His skill set is varied and multiple,” DeCosta said. “He’s fast, he’s strong, he’s tough, he’s a playmaker, he’s a football player. We’ve seen teams, for instance the New Orleans Saints with Taysom Hill, we’ve seen other teams find ways to play with players like this and they can help you win football games. He fits our defense, he fits our offense, he fits special teams.”

Yes, DeCosta said defense: McSorley could get playing time at safety, as well as making some plays on offense, returning kicks, possibly even punting if the Ravens asked him to.

“I think he fits everything,” DeCosta said.

McSorley bristled at the Combine when he was asked to play a position other than quarterback, but the Ravens sound like they have the kind of plan in place for him that he’d gladly accept.