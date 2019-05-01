ESPN sticks with Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland on Monday Night Football

Getty Images

After Jason Witten left the booth to return to the field, there was some talk of a shakeup on Monday Night Football. But instead, ESPN is staying the course.

ESPN announced today that Joe Tessitore will remain the play by play voice on Monday nights, and he’ll be joined in the booth by Booger McFarland, who last year provided commentary from a perch above the sideline.

Lisa Salters will serve as the sideline reporter on Monday nights. Former NFL referee John Parry will be on site as an officiating analyst.

The decision to stick with Tessitore and McFarland is no surprise, as ESPN wasn’t believed to want a major change — unless that change included Peyton Manning, who has turned down repeated entreaties to take a job in the booth.

Witten’s first year as a commentator was widely panned, particularly in contrast with his friend and former Cowboys teammate Tony Romo. McFarland may prove to have a better rapport with Tessitore, and may prove to do better work from the traditional spot in the booth than he did in the “BoogerMobile.” Tessitore and McFarland will get a full year together and see if they can become a pairing that lasts for the long haul.