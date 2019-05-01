Greg Olsen “really didn’t have any expectation” of moving to MNF booth

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has spent time in the broadcast booth in the past and seems destined for a move into that realm once his playing days are done, which didn’t make it a surprise that there were reports earlier this year that FOX and ESPN were pursuing him for a job.

Nothing has moved forward with either network and ESPN’s decision to go with Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland as their Monday Night Football team makes the closing of that door all but certain. Olsen said in February that his surgically-repaired foot was feeling well enough to play and he said on Wednesday that he has been focused on that rather than television jobs.

“I really didn’t have any expectation,” Olsen said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve been pretty locked on preparing to play for a while. The offseason’s gone well. So I really haven’t had any thoughts about any of that.”

Olsen missed 16 games over the last two seasons because of the foot issue to end a run of nine straight years without missing any games. The 2019 season will be his 13th in the NFL.