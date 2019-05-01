Gronk tries out his acting chops

AP

Before he can ever play the terminator in the reboot of The Terminator, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski needs some acting experience. He got some on Wednesday night, during the Billboard Music Awards.

Gronk played the role of a security guard who tried to boot host Kelly Clarkson from a seat in the crowd for the two-man group Florida-Georgia Line.

It was sort of a bizarre scene, and the entire premise wasn’t really very funny. But Gronkowski’s acting actually seems to be improving.

Then again, the bar was low. Very low. Very, very low.