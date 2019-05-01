Isaiah Crowell tore his Achilles

Getty Images

Running back Isaiah Crowell signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in free agency, but he won’t be on the field for the team this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Crowell tore his Achilles while working out with the team on Monday. He will have surgery next week and is going to miss the season while recovering from the injury.

Crowell ran for 685 yards and six touchdowns for the Jets last season and was released after the team signed Le'Veon Bell to take over as their lead back. He landed in Oakland and was atop the depth chart at running back until the team drafted Josh Jacobs in the first round last Thursday.

Jacobs and Crowell may have been on track to share work, but the rookie now looks like the clear No. 1 in Oakland heading into the season. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are also on hand and the team may look for more help to make up for Crowell’s absence.

The team may be asked if Marshawn Lynch is a candidate for that role. He spent the last two seasons in Oakland and word in April was that he is not planning to play in 2019, although he’s reversed course in the past for a chance to play for his hometown team.