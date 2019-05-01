Jaguars sign D.J. Alexander

Getty Images

Ramik Wilson and Najee Goode aren’t the only free agent linebackers to sign with the Jaguars on Wednesday. The team also added D.J. Alexander.

Jacksonville announced all three moves.

Alexander, 27, appeared in 12 games for the Eagles last season. He made four tackles and recovered a fumble. He is a core special teams player, having seen no defensive snaps but 54.8 percent of the Eagles’ special teams snaps last season.

The Chiefs made Alexander a fifth-round pick in 2015. He played all 32 games with one start in two seasons in Kansas City.

The Chiefs traded him to the Seahawks in 2017, and he played 12 games for Seattle.

The Eagles claimed him off waivers this past Sept. 2 after the Seahawks cut Alexander out of the preseason.