Jaguars sign Ramik Wilson, Najee Goode

The Jaguars claimed a linebacker off of waivers on Tuesday and they signed two more as free agents on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has reached agreement with Ramik Wilson and Najee Goode. They claimed James Onwualu after he was dropped by the 49ers.

Wilson was a 2015 fourth-round pick by the Chiefs who spent last season with the Rams. He played in 16 games and made four starts while compiling 35 tackles and a forced fumble.

Goode won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles and moved on to the Colts as a free agent last year. He had 15 tackles and an interception with Indianapolis while seeing most of his time on special teams.