Jamaal Charles has a surprisingly strong case for Canton

May 1, 2019
Last month, some scoffed when running back Jamaal Charles suggested that he deserves Hall of Fame consideration. They shouldn’t.

Charles, who will sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Chiefs, had a sneaky great career.

Drafted in 2008 out of Texas, Charles exploded onto the scene in 2009, with 1,120 rushing yards on 190 carries, an average of 5.9 yards per attempt. He capped his second season with 259 yards on 25 carries (more than 10 yards per attempt) against the Broncos, the last of four straight 100-yard games.

In 2010, Charles had only 40 more carries but more than 350 additional yards, pushing his total to 1,467 and his average to 6.4.

The next year, a Week Two torn ACL derailed Charles’ promising career. In 2012, he rebounded with more than 1,500 yards, an achievement that was obscured by the post-ACL MVP season from Adrian Peterson.

In all, Charles had 7,563 rushing yard and five 1,000-yard seasons. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry, for each of his 1,407 career carries. Only four players in NFL history averaged more per attempt: Mike Vick (7.0), Randall Cunningham (6.4), and Marion Motley (5.7).

Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Gale Sayers averaged 5.2 yards and 5.0 yards, respectively.

While Charles’ rushing total puts him at No. 56 on the all-time rushing list, Charles ended up with more yardage than Hall of Famers Leroy Kelly, John Henry Johnson, Floyd Little, Steve Van Buren, Hugh McElhenny, Lenny Moore, Ollie Matson, Gale Sayers, and Marion Motley.

Then there’s the fact that, as the running game gathers less attention and workhorse tailbacks are fewer and farther between, there won’t be an overabundance of tailbacks competing with Charles for a bust. At some point, that could be the factor that gets the Hall of Fame to decide to push a running back through. At some point, Charles could be the running back who gets pushed.

  4. He had five very good seasons. That doesn’t make him a Hall of Famer. Also, if he was injured less and started more games, all of those averages come down.

  6. Hell, Dungy got in. May as well put Charles in, it doesn’t even mean much anymore.

  7. When you have to start looking for reasons to put a player in Canton it tells you already he should not be there!

  8. If he gets in before Fred Taylor, that would be pure insanity. If you disagree or just don’t know Fred Taylor, do some research as he is basically everything pointed out in this article but with more longevity and way higher on the all-time lists.

  9. Was a great player, but has zero chance of the HOF. 0 rushing titles, not enough longevity, no regular season MVP or playoff success of note.

  13. Charles ended up with more yardage than Hall of Famers Leroy Kelly, John Henry Johnson, Floyd Little, Steve Van Buren, Hugh McElhenny, Lenny Moore, Ollie Matson, Gale Sayers, and Marion Motley.
    ——
    I’m not knocking by any means but didn’t these guys all play in 12 and 14 game seasons. I’m NOT making an argument for or against Charles being in Canton as much as I’m attempting to put this ^^^ into proper context.

  14. If you’re going to start dropping RBs names in who played in a bloated offense era, Corey Dillon needs to be in right now and certainly BEFORE this guy.

    It’s preposterous. He dominated on horrible Bengals teams for years and then dominated in NE, with a ring.

    It just can’t be any clearer whose resume is more impressive. He’s also more impressive than Jerome Bettis and his 3.9 YPC, which is not HOF material.

  15. Typical millennials. Setting the bar and standards so low, that any accomplishment is considered great, no matter how lazy or average the person is.
    Heck why not just go ahead and give every player an enshrinement into the HOF, just for ” participation”

