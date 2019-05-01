Jamaal Charles has a surprisingly strong case for Canton

Getty Images

Last month, some scoffed when running back Jamaal Charles suggested that he deserves Hall of Fame consideration. They shouldn’t.

Charles, who will sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Chiefs, had a sneaky great career.

Drafted in 2008 out of Texas, Charles exploded onto the scene in 2009, with 1,120 rushing yards on 190 carries, an average of 5.9 yards per attempt. He capped his second season with 259 yards on 25 carries (more than 10 yards per attempt) against the Broncos, the last of four straight 100-yard games.

In 2010, Charles had only 40 more carries but more than 350 additional yards, pushing his total to 1,467 and his average to 6.4.

The next year, a Week Two torn ACL derailed Charles’ promising career. In 2012, he rebounded with more than 1,500 yards, an achievement that was obscured by the post-ACL MVP season from Adrian Peterson.

In all, Charles had 7,563 rushing yard and five 1,000-yard seasons. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry, for each of his 1,407 career carries. Only four players in NFL history averaged more per attempt: Mike Vick (7.0), Randall Cunningham (6.4), and Marion Motley (5.7).

Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Gale Sayers averaged 5.2 yards and 5.0 yards, respectively.

While Charles’ rushing total puts him at No. 56 on the all-time rushing list, Charles ended up with more yardage than Hall of Famers Leroy Kelly, John Henry Johnson, Floyd Little, Steve Van Buren, Hugh McElhenny, Lenny Moore, Ollie Matson, Gale Sayers, and Marion Motley.

Then there’s the fact that, as the running game gathers less attention and workhorse tailbacks are fewer and farther between, there won’t be an overabundance of tailbacks competing with Charles for a bust. At some point, that could be the factor that gets the Hall of Fame to decide to push a running back through. At some point, Charles could be the running back who gets pushed.