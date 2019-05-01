Jamaal Charles takes a “final handoff” from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

With former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles officially announcing his retirement, he decided to hit the field one last time.

The Chiefs posted a video of the team on the practice field, with Charles taking a handoff from Patrick Mahomes while players and coaches applauded.

It was the first handoff Charles received from Mahomes, who arrived in Kansas City two months after Charles was released in 2017.

Although Charles spent 2017 with the Broncos and saw his only action in 2018 with the Jaguars, he’ll be remembered as one of the great Chiefs players. And he got a sendoff that included a handoff from a current great Chiefs player.