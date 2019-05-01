John Ross still part of Bengals plans at receiver following draft

Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t giving up on former first-round pick John Ross.

In case there was any doubt, the Bengals made 10 selections in last week’s NFL Draft with exactly zero of those coming at the receiver position.

Ross has just 21 catches for 210 yards in two seasons with the Bengals. All of that production came last year after being limited to just three games as a rookie. New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reassured Ross earlier in the offseason he wasn’t going anywhere after reports he was on the trading block surfaced.

“That was a sign of relief,” Ross said, via Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “For him to call and let me know, I appreciated that just because you never know. You could be here one day and gone the next.”

Ross showed he could be a big-play threat at the University of Washington with 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns during his senior season. While the consistency hasn’t surfaced yet with Ross in Cincinnati, seven of his 21 receptions have gone for touchdowns.

“He has all the traits to be a really good player in this league,” Taylor said. “So we’re excited to get him on the field and get a chance to work with him.”

Ross didn’t need any further affirmation provided by the Bengals standing pat through the draft at receiver. He’s confident the group of receivers they have is plenty dangerous for opposing defenses.

“Me personally, I like to compete so it didn’t matter to me, and I know a lot of guys are like that,” Ross said. “I think the bigger our room gets, the heavier the competition gets, the more fun it gets. I think that’s the best thing about our room is the ability to compete. I don’t think there’s anybody in our room that’s scared of competition, you know, so I love competing with our guys. Whoever is able to come in here and fight with us, we’ll welcome them with open arms.”