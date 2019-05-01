Kareem Hunt visiting schools, telling young men not to repeat his mistake

Getty Images

Kareem Hunt‘s former Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill is in the spotlight now, for all the wrong reasons.

But the now-Browns running back is going about his business quietly, as he tries to work his way back to the field.

Hunt, who is suspended for the first eight games of the season as a result of the incident in a Cleveland hotel in which he shoved and kicked a woman, has earned praise from his bosses for the way he’s gone about his work.

According to Jeff Schudel of the Lorain News Herald, Hunt has visited a number of local school groups and high school football teams in recent weeks. The Browns have not publicized any of the visits (perhaps assuming — correctly — that it would be viewed as grandstanding).

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said during a radio interview on 92.3 The Fan Tuesday that he was encouraged by what he’s seen from Hunt so far.

“We all know he’s remorseful,” Dorsey said. “We’ve said this all along: You have to earn the right to be a member of this organization. There are no guarantees.

“I like the way he’s attacking this thing day in and day out. I applaud him for what he’s doing on the field and how hard he’s working. But what people don’t realize is once he’s off the field, he’s doing things unannounced. He’s actually going out and talking to young kids and working behind the scenes to teach young kids, ‘Don’t make the same mistake I made.’ ”

For Hunt to earn his way back onto an NFL field, it will take actions rather than words. If he wants to create an example for high school kids that will resonate more than anything he can say, he’ll show them what actual contrition and change looks like.

