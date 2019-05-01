Kayvon Webster meets with Bears

Getty Images

The Bears are hosting cornerback Kayvon Webster on a free agent visit today, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Webster ranks 87th on PFT’s top-100 free agents, one of the few remaining unsigned players on the list.

The Bears used draft picks on Kansas State cornerback Duke Shelley and Valdosta State cornerback Stephen Denmark. They apparently, though, still want some veteran depth to go with starters Prince Amukamara, Kyle Fuller and Buster Skrine.

Webster has played 67 games with 15 starts with the Broncos, Rams and Texans. He appeared in only two games for Houston last season, with two separate stints on injured reserve. Webster’s 2017 season with the Rams ended prematurely with an Achilles injury.

Webster, 28, entered the league in 2013 as a third-round choice of Denver.