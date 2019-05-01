Latest report in Tyreek Hill case sheds little light on situation

Getty Images

The folks at KCTV have done great work when it comes to unearthing details regarding the controversy currently engulfing Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. That said, the latest report from KCTV is confusing, at best.

On Tuesday night, KCTV reported on an April 1 call for medical help for Crystal Espinal, which came at a time when Hill was living in a hotel, due to a then-pending no-contact order with his three-year-old son.

Hill reportedly made the call, but the authorities did not make a copy of the call available to KCTV, due to the pending criminal investigation regarding allegations of child abuse involving Hill’s and Espinal’s son.

According to KCTV: “That same week, Hill went to court alone . . . because Espinal was in the hospital and could not make it to court. At that hearing, Espinal lost custody. Less than two weeks later, both parents went to court holding hands. But, a judge did not grant either of them custody.”

Apparently, Hill called the authorities because Espinal was passed out while watching their son, and the boy was “walking around with no one attending him.” It’s unclear why Hill was even present, given the no-contact order.

So while it’s indeed a new development in a case of significant local and national interest, its broader meaning isn’t clear.

The report comes at a time when both the Chiefs and the NFL have taken no further action regarding Hill, five days after a disturbing audio emerged that prompted the Chiefs to essentially suspend Hill indefinitely from offseason activities. It’s believed that the league will place Hill on the Commissioner Exempt list this week.

The NFL has not responded to requests for comment in the aftermath of the release of the audio. Before that, the league said that it had no comment in response to the announcement from a prosecutor that charges would not be filed in connection with the investigation regarding potential child abuse of HIll’s son. The investigation reopened on Friday, based on the audio.