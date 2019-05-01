Packers picking up option on Kenny Clark

Getty Images

The Packers spent the early stages of free agency and the 2019 NFL Draft remaking their defensive front seven.

But they want to take care of the 2016 draft class as well.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers are picking up the fifth-year option for defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

This one was #asexpected, after General Manager Brian Gutekunst referred to Clark as “a dominant player” prior to the draft.

The Packers spent heavily in free agency on pass-rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, and used their first-rounder on Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary. Having a stout presence like Clark inside will only help those new faces.