Raiders bringing back Doug Martin

The Raiders added some veteran depth at running back, after this week’s injury to Isaiah Crowell.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Raiders are bringing back Doug Martin.

He ran for 723 yards last season, leading the team in rushing.

They were willing to let the 30-year-old walk into free agency, at least until Crowell tore his Achilles this week during offseason work outs.

The Raiders drafted Josh Jacobs in the first round, and he figures to get the bulk of the work, but Martin was solid in his first year with the Raiders after six seasons with the Buccaneers.