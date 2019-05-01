Rams waive Darrell Williams

Getty Images

The Rams added a lot of offensive linemen to the roster over the last week and the newcomers have pushed one player off the roster.

The team has waived tackle Darrell Williams. The Rams drafted two linemen, signed five undrafted rookie blockers and also plucked Jeremiah Kolone off of the Alliance of American Football discard pile over the last week.

Williams went undrafted out of Western Kentucky in 2017 and signed with the 49ers. He appeared in seven games during his rookie season, but failed to make the team out of camp last year. He was signed to the Rams’ practice squad in September and spent the rest of the season with the team.

The Rams now have 17 offensive linemen on the roster.