Report: Chris Long pushes back $1M roster bonus until start of camp

Defensive end Chris Long said in April that he remains “pretty undecided” about playing for the Eagles or anyone else in 2019 and he’s reportedly made a move to push back a roster bonus while he figures things out.

Long’s contract called for him to receive a $1 million roster bonus on May 1, but Field Yates of ESPN reports that the date has been moved back. It will now be due on the day that veterans report for training camp.

Long said that the role he’d have on the Eagles defense was the biggest consideration in terms of deciding to return for another season and pushing the bonus date back gives some time for the plans on the defensive line to take shape in Philadelphia.

Michael Bennett was traded to the Patriots and Vinny Curry returned to join Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham and 2018 fourth-round pick Josh Sweat. The team drafted Shareef Miller in the fourth round last weekend.